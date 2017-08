LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 66-year-old Lancaster County woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found.

Susan Donovan, 66, was found by police at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. She was unharmed and has returned home, Manheim Township police said.

Police announced they were looking for Donovan on Tuesday. They said she was last seen leaving her personal care facility in Lancaster Township on Aug. 12.