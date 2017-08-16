Man turns himself in to police after toddler, woman injured

Published:
(Upper Allen Police)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted on assault and harassment charges has turned himself in to police in Cumberland County.

According to Upper Allen Police, Christopher J. Mineo, 32, of Harrisburg, injured a toddler and a woman during a physical altercation on Monday in the 2500 block of Rolo Court.

Mineo turned himself in on Wednesday.

He was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.

