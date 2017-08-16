Man turns himself in to police after toddler, woman injured

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted on assault and harassment charges has turned himself in to police in Cumberland County.

According to Upper Allen Police, Christopher J. Mineo, 32, of Harrisburg, injured a toddler and a woman during a physical altercation on Monday in the 2500 block of Rolo Court.

Mineo turned himself in on Wednesday.

He was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.