Lower Paxton Township supervisors delay country club rezoning vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Lower Paxton Township’s board of supervisors have delayed a vote on the rezoning of a former country club.

Triple Crown Corporation wants to build 349 units that include single homes, townhouses, and high-end luxury apartments on the Blue Ridge Country Club property. Fifty percent of the housing will be for residents age 55 and older. The development would also include a 31-acre park and commercial space.

Supporters and those who oppose the project attended a board of supervisors meeting Tuesday night. Some said the project would create more traffic problems along Linglestown Road while others said the planned community will allow those of retirement age to stay in the township instead of moving to another area.

Developer Mark DiSanto said they have been discussing the project for about a year and have received support and feedback from those who have concerns.

“It’s important that the township feels they need the extra time and digest the information,” DiSanto said. “I think they will clearly come our way with the decision.”

The board voted unanimously to table the rezoning vote until Sept. 19.