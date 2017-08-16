Lower Paxton Township supervisors delay country club rezoning vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Lower Paxton Township’s board of supervisors delayed a vote on rezoning a country club property so a residential community could be built.

Lower Paxton based Triple Crown Corporation, wants to build 349 units that include single homes, townhouses and high-end luxury apartments on the Blue Ridge Country Club property. Fifty percent of the housing will be for residents age 55 and older. The development would also include a 31-acre park and commercial space.

Supporters and those who oppose the project, attended a board of supervisor meeting Tuesday night. Some said that the project would create more traffic problems along Linglestown Road while others said the planned community will allow those of retirement age, to stay in the township, instead of moving to another area.

Developer Mark DiSanto said they have been discussing the project for about a year, and have received support and feedback from those who have concerns.

“It’s important that the township feels they need the extra time and digest the information, said DiSanto,”I think they will clearly come our way, with the decision.”

The board voted unanimously to table the rezoning vote, until September 19.