Home invasion under investigation in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating an early morning home invasion in Palmyra.

Police responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of West Oak Street for an active home invasion.

Investigators determined that someone entered a home and was confronted by the homeowner.

A brief scuffle took place before the suspect fled, according to police.

The suspect is described as being a tall, thin male, around 30 years old, with brown hair. He was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palmyra Borough Police Department at 717-838-8189.

