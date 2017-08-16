Home invasion robbery investigation underway in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the robbery happened around 12:45 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Sunflower Lane in East Hanover Township.

A 58-year-old victim was outside doing chores when she went back into her home to find a male inside.

The male fled the scene with a large sum of cash, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

