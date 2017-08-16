Hazy, hot, and humid today, storms return late tomorrow

After slow clearing yesterday, the evening was nice and will set the stage for a nicer Wednesday. Today will begin with dense fog in spots before quickly burning off to hazy sunshine. A cold front will clear the area today and will decrease our chances for rain too. Summery heat and humidity today will make for good swimming pool weather as it should remain dry too. Highs will top off in the upper 80s. Our active weather pattern will bring another front late Thursday into Friday, so plan for stray storms tomorrow evening into the overnight, with more widespread showers and storms through Friday. The end of the work week stays humid too.

Sunshine makes a return for the weekend but we keep the heat and humidity through the weekend and early next week. Highs will be in the mid/upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. At this time, Monday looks clear and sunny making for good eclipse viewing in Central PA. The sun will be 75% eclipsed locally, so while not in totality, it will still be a decent event for the area….especially if this forecast holds up! Stay tuned!