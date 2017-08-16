Government joins food fight over menu labeling requirements

NEW YORK (AP) – The U.S. government has joined a food fight between New York City and a national group opposing new food labeling regulations for chain grocery and convenience stores.

The Department of Justice filed legal papers this week on behalf of the Food and Drug Administration, asking a judge to block the city from enforcing a law requiring some stores serving prepared foods to post calorie information where the foods are sold.

The National Association of Convenience Stores is challenging the rules in court, arguing that provisions of President Barack Obama’s health care bill called for national standards and that enforcement by local municipalities violates that law.