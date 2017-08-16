Former NHL exec wants to bring eSports to Harrisburg

Technology evolves quickly. Imagine your life a few years ago without a smart phone, HDTV, internet…..you get the idea. Combine technology with sports and you’ve really got something. Enter the world of eSports. What used to just be video games have become legitimate competitions, college programs, and lucrative careers.

At Harrisburg’s Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, new CEO Ted Black sees the value in the growing eSports trend. Black was an executive with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, and Fox Sports Pittsburgh. With eSports he see’s an opportunity that fits the Whitaker Center mission. eSports can provide entertainment and education. Whether its teaching kids about the science behind the games or holding eSports competitions, the Whitaker Center has the resources to handle both.

Black is still in the research and development phase of this project but he hopes to expand testing this fall. In his mind Harrisburg and the Whitaker Center could be a capital for the sport of the future.