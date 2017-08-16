FedEx Supply Chain recalls phone batteries for burn, fire risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Pennsylvania-based FedEx Supply Chain is recalling about 10,000 batteries it placed in certain replacement cellphones through AT&T’s insurance program.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says some of the batteries that were placed into refurbished AT&T Samsung Galaxy Note 4 phones are counterfeit and could overheat, risking burns and fires.

The batteries were not supplied as original equipment by Samsung.

The refurbished phones were distributed by FedEx Supply Chain between December 2016 and April 2017. The company has received one report of a counterfeit battery overheating, but there have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

Consumers who own the recalled battery will receive in the mail a free replacement battery and a postage paid box to return the recalled battery.

FedEx Supply Chain is directly contacting consumers.