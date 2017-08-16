Ephrata police designate public area for transactions

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Police Department has designated an area for people meeting up to buy and sell items from online marketplaces.

The new transaction area stems from the police department’s partnership with OfferUp, a mobile marketplace.

The designated area is in the parking lot of the police station and is public, lit well and constantly under surveillance. A sign is visible in the parking lot on the north side of Borough Hall.

The address for this location is 124 South State Street, Ephrata PA 17522.

