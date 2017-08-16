Ephrata police designate public area for transactions

WHTM Staff Published:
(Ephrata Police Department)

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Police Department has designated an area for people meeting up to buy and sell items from online marketplaces.

The new transaction area stems from the police department’s partnership with OfferUp, a mobile marketplace.

The designated area is in the parking lot of the police station and is public, lit well and constantly under surveillance. A sign is visible in the parking lot on the north side of Borough Hall.

The address for this location is 124 South State Street, Ephrata PA 17522.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s