Elected leaders deliberate road improvements, controversial housing development

As part of an effort to cover more public meetings, ABC27 learned about a push to save tax dollars, planned road improvements, and disagreements about a housing development in Dauphin and York Counties.

On Tuesday night, York City Council unanimously voted to refinance $17 million in bonds. Council members compare the move to paying a credit card off early. They say making larger payments over the next three years, they’ll save two million tax dollars, or $4.5 million when factoring in inflation.

Council also approved $334,569 for improvements to Newberry Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, including paving, milling, painting, signs, and turn signals.

York City council members discussed a partnership with other municipalities to save money and resources on sewage collection and treatment. The partnership includes York, West York, North York, Spring Garden Township, Manchester Township, West Manchester Township, and York Township.

Lower Paxton Township Supervisors heard public comment about a proposed housing development on the site of Blue Ridge Country Club. Several people spoke for and against the project. Click here to watch the full report about the meeting.