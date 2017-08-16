Driver charged in Route 30 crash that killed 2

GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – An ambulance service driver is charged with causing a four-vehicle crash on Route 30 that killed his passenger and another driver last year.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office says 21-year-old Jeffrey R. Gable was speeding and veered into oncoming traffic before striking a Hyundai Sonata head-on in Salisbury Township.

The Oct. 7 crash killed Doris Waltz, a 60-year-old passenger in Gable’s van, and 43-year-old Jason Oswald of Manheim Township, the driver of the Hyundai. Waltz, who was in a wheelchair in the rear passenger area, was being transported to a nursing home.

The impact caused a collision with a box truck and another Hyundai. The driver of the second Hyundai sustained serious injuries.

Police determined Gable was traveling west at 64 mph before the crash, and a witness reported he was swerving back-and-forth in the west and east lanes. The three-lane section of Route 30 has two east lanes and is posted at 45 mph.

Gable, of Mohnton, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, and four summary violations. He was released $250,000 unsecured bail.

