Dover schools to dismiss early for solar eclipse

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dover Area School District will send students home early on their first day of classes Monday.

In a statement on the district’s website, acting/assistant superintendent Tracy Krum said the district is concerned about student safety since the peak of the solar eclipse occurs at the exact time of student dismissal.

Students in grades 7-12 will be dismissed at 11 a.m. and elementary students will be dismissed at noon so they’re home before the eclipse. Secondary and

elementary schools will serve lunch before dismissal.

All after-school activities will begin after 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s eclipse will be viewable in central Pennsylvania from approximately 1-4 p.m.

