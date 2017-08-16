Dover schools to dismiss early for solar eclipse

By Published: Updated:

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dover Area School District will send students home early on their first day of classes Monday.

In a statement on the district’s website, acting/assistant superintendent Tracy Krum said the district is concerned about student safety since the peak of the solar eclipse occurs at the exact time of student dismissal.

Students in grades 7-12 will be dismissed at 11 a.m. and elementary students will be dismissed at noon so they’re home before the eclipse. Secondary and
elementary schools will serve lunch before dismissal.

All after-school activities will begin after 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s eclipse will be viewable in central Pennsylvania from approximately 1-4 p.m.

Online: How to View the 2017 Solar Eclipse Safely

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Dover schools to dismiss early for solar eclipse

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s