Cumberland County to hold household hazardous waste drop-off event

By Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County residents can get rid of old cleaners, pool chemicals, paint supplies, and other household hazardous waste this weekend.

The county will hold a drop-off event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Service Center, at 310 Allen Road in Carlisle.

Accepted items include:

  • pesticides, insecticides, herbicides and fertilizers;
  • oil-based paints, stains, varnishes and sealers, oil-based paint cleaners, thinners and removers;
  • adhesives, glues, epoxies, caulking and sealants;
  • gasoline, diesel fuel and kerosene;
  • antifreeze, car care products, lubricating sprays;
  • pool chemicals;
  • drain cleaners, degreasers and oven cleaners;
  • fire extinguishers;
  • propane cylinders (up to 20 pounds);
  • hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid and other acids;
  • mercury and mercury containing devices;
  • fluorescent light tubes and bulbs, and
  • automotive batteries.

Unacceptable items include:

  • motor oil;
  • latex (water-based) paint and paint-related products;
  • smoke detectors;
  • household alkaline batteries;
  • chemically treated lumber;
  • biological waste;
  • construction and demolition debris;
  • bags of cement / mortar;
  • medications;
  • ammunition, explosives;
  • asbestos;
  • tires;
  • used absorbent material (i.e. oil-dri);
  • cold patch; and.
  • electronics.

For additional information or questions about acceptable or unacceptable materials, call 717-240-6489 or visit www.ccpa.net.

