Cumberland County to hold household hazardous waste drop-off event

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County residents can get rid of old cleaners, pool chemicals, paint supplies, and other household hazardous waste this weekend.
The county will hold a drop-off event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Service Center, at 310 Allen Road in Carlisle.
Accepted items include:
- pesticides, insecticides, herbicides and fertilizers;
- oil-based paints, stains, varnishes and sealers, oil-based paint cleaners, thinners and removers;
- adhesives, glues, epoxies, caulking and sealants;
- gasoline, diesel fuel and kerosene;
- antifreeze, car care products, lubricating sprays;
- pool chemicals;
- drain cleaners, degreasers and oven cleaners;
- fire extinguishers;
- propane cylinders (up to 20 pounds);
- hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid and other acids;
- mercury and mercury containing devices;
- fluorescent light tubes and bulbs, and
- automotive batteries.
Unacceptable items include:
- motor oil;
- latex (water-based) paint and paint-related products;
- smoke detectors;
- household alkaline batteries;
- chemically treated lumber;
- biological waste;
- construction and demolition debris;
- bags of cement / mortar;
- medications;
- ammunition, explosives;
- asbestos;
- tires;
- used absorbent material (i.e. oil-dri);
- cold patch; and.
- electronics.
For additional information or questions about acceptable or unacceptable materials, call 717-240-6489 or visit www.ccpa.net.