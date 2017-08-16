Cumberland County to hold household hazardous waste drop-off event

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County residents can get rid of old cleaners, pool chemicals, paint supplies, and other household hazardous waste this weekend.

The county will hold a drop-off event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Service Center, at 310 Allen Road in Carlisle.

Accepted items include:

pesticides, insecticides, herbicides and fertilizers;

oil-based paints, stains, varnishes and sealers, oil-based paint cleaners, thinners and removers;

adhesives, glues, epoxies, caulking and sealants;

gasoline, diesel fuel and kerosene;

antifreeze, car care products, lubricating sprays;

pool chemicals;

drain cleaners, degreasers and oven cleaners;

fire extinguishers;

propane cylinders (up to 20 pounds);

hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid and other acids;

mercury and mercury containing devices;

fluorescent light tubes and bulbs, and

automotive batteries.

Unacceptable items include:

motor oil;

latex (water-based) paint and paint-related products;

smoke detectors;

household alkaline batteries;

chemically treated lumber;

biological waste;

construction and demolition debris;

bags of cement / mortar;

medications;

ammunition, explosives;

asbestos;

tires;

used absorbent material (i.e. oil-dri);

cold patch; and.

electronics.

For additional information or questions about acceptable or unacceptable materials, call 717-240-6489 or visit www.ccpa.net.