Budweiser Clydesdales coming to central Pennsylvania next month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Some of the most famous horses in the world will be in central Pennsylvania next month.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to parade through several Midstate towns during the first week of September, according to a Facebook post from the Shippensburg Police Department.

The following Clydesdale events have been scheduled in central Pennsylvania:

Sept. 5 – The Clydesdales will be parading down the streets of Annville, starting at 11:45 a.m.

Sept. 6 – The Clydesdales will parade through Shippensburg starting at 3:45 p.m. The parade will go through Main Street.

Sept. 7 – Starting at 4:45 p.m., the Clydesdales will begin parading through the streets of Mount Joy.

Sept. 8, 9 – Hollywood Casino in Grantville will host the horses from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. both nights. The Clydesdales will parade around the track briefly and stick around for photo opportunities.

Sept. 11 – From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Clydesdales will be staged in the parking lot in front of Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster.

Any event could be cancelled due to inclement weather.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.