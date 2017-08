Once Upon a Child showed off some of their back-to-school fashions for a budget on Daybreak Wednesday.

Emily Mowery said parents can save up to 70 percent off of retail by shopping for gently used items that are still trendy. People can also sell their child’s clothing to the store to earn credit or extra cash.

Watch the videos to learn about the fashions available and how to create your own back-to-school wardrobe for less.

Once Upon a Child is located on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg.