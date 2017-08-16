Argument leads to man, woman being shot in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon City Police Department is investigating an argument that resulted in two people being shot.

Police responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of North 9th and Mifflin streets for a report of shots fired.

Police found a 44-year-old Lebanon woman shot in the upper arm and foot. She was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

A 31-year-old Allentown man was also taken to a medical facility with a gunshot wound to his foot. He was treated and released.

According to police, the incident stemmed from an argument between two groups that turned into a physical confrontation and shots fired.

Several unoccupied vehicles and one occupied vehicle were also hit.

The occupied vehicle and its driver were not involved. The driver was not injured.

Police are still investigating if homes were hit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

