Wolf posts criticism of Trump’s ‘blame on both sides’ remark

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is criticizing President Donald Trump’s comment at a news conference that “there’s blame on both sides” for last weekend’s violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Democratic governor directed a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon to Trump, saying the woman killed in a protest against white nationalists marching in her town “deserves better” than the president’s comment.

Wolf says “Americans died to defeat hate like this” and that one side carried torches and Confederate and Nazi flags, and made bigoted and Nazi chants.

The governor says leaders should condemn what he calls un-American values such as hatred, bigotry and violence.

Heather Heyer died after a car plowed into her and others on a Charlottesville street. 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. faces a second-degree murder charge.