Why college costs are skyrocketing, and what you can do about it

It’s no secret – college costs are going up. Way up. In the latest episode of the ABC27 podcast On Deadline, Kendra Nichols, Amanda St. Hilaire, Flora Posteraro and Barbara Schindo talk about why those costs are skyrocketing and how you can reign in the expenses.

Subscribe to On Deadline in Apple Podcasts (iTunes) or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your phone, tablet or computer each week. You can also listen on Stitcher, TuneIn, or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode: