Why college costs are skyrocketing, and what you can do about it

By Published: Updated:

It’s no secret – college costs are going up. Way up. In the latest episode of the ABC27 podcast On Deadline, Kendra Nichols, Amanda St. Hilaire, Flora Posteraro and Barbara Schindo talk about why those costs are skyrocketing and how you can reign in the expenses.

Subscribe to On Deadline in Apple Podcasts (iTunes) or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your phone, tablet or computer each week. You can also listen on StitcherTuneIn, or in the player below:

Write a reviewsend us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s