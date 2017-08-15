Who’s responsible when it comes car, cow crashes?

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say the drivers who hit loose cattle in Lancaster County could be on the hook for thousands of dollars in damage.

On Sunday, a 22-year-old East Earl man struck three cows while driving on a fog-covered Frysville Road in Ephrata Township. A 22-year-old Greencastle woman in the car was seriously injured.

Three other drivers hit a loose cow from the same herd while driving on Route 222 in West Earl Township the next morning.

“It’s important to remember that motorists are required to drive their vehicles at a safe speed that allows for a stop within a short, clear distance,” Ephrata police Lt. Chris McKim said.

McKim said the farmer could be on the hook if the drivers did nothing wrong.

“Pennsylvania livestock law states that damages caused by animals on a roadway or by trespassing on another person’s property, the owner is responsible for that,” he said.

Walter Jeffers is the owner of Jeffers Insurance Agency. He said most farmers carry what’s called farmer’s comprehensive liability coverage.

“That automatically does cover the damage or the injuries sustained as the result of cows being in the middle of the road,” he said.

Jeffers also stressed the importance of drivers keeping quality coverage.

“It’s mandatory that all drivers have to have auto insurance with at least certain minimum limits,” he said. “Higher limits are highly recommended though.”