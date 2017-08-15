Weather service confirms tornado in Juniata County

McALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Weather Service says a tornado damaged a school roof, flipped a travel trailer, and snapped several trees during a Saturday’s severe thunderstorm.

The tornado had peak winds of 105 mph, giving it an EF-1 rating on the enhanced Fujita scale. It left a path of damage 200 yards wide and more than five-and-a-half miles long, the weather service said in a statement Tuesday.

The twister touched down near the Juniata Mennonite School, on the northeast side of McAlisterville. The school roof was lifted off its base.

Along Dunn Valley Road, there was a flipped travel trailer, damaged trees, and a damaged house. Farther along the track, the tornado damaged a bus shed and a tool shed, according to the statement.

There were no injuries or fatalities.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.