Target moves to shore up grocery, improve delivery service

The Associated Press Published:
This May 3, 2017, photo shows the logo on a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. Target says it is buying delivery logistics company Grand Junction to help it offer same-day delivery service to its in-store shoppers. Grand Junction’s software connects retailers with about 700 delivery companies around the country that pick up items from distribution centers and take them to customers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK (AP) – Target has revealed moves aimed at helping it shore up two key areas: groceries and delivery.

To boost its grocery business, the company said Monday that it hired executives from rival Walmart and from Cheerios maker General Mills. Target’s grocery section hasn’t been as big a draw for shoppers as the department has been for Walmart.

Mark Kenny, who will join Target from Walmart later this month, will oversee Target’s meat, seafood and deli sections. Former General Mills executive Liz Nordlie will run Target’s privately owned food and beverage brands.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said earlier Monday that it would buy delivery logistics company Grand Junction to help it offer same-day delivery service to in-store shoppers.

