Suspect arrested for May homicide in York

By Published:
Willie Peterson (submitted)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a man sought for a homicide in the city nearly three months ago.

Willie Peterson, 30, of York, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, police said. He’s accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Edwin Pacheco-Ruiz on the evening of May 28.

Pacheco-Ruiz crashed in the 700 block of East Princess Street after he was struck by gunfire at least three times in the leg, torso and neck. He died at York Hospital two days later.

Tashina Sabree Banks was also arrested for hindering Peterson’s arrest, police said.

