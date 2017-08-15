Recall: Safety boots, shoes may not protect feet

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Dan Post Boot Company has recalled safety boots and shoes that may fail to protect feet when heavy or sharp objects fall on them.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company received a report of a tire falling onto a person’s foot while he was wearing his safety boots, and he sustained a broken foot.

The recall is for seven styles of McRae Industrial-brand steel toe boots, static dissipative shoes, and composite boots. The model numbers MR85300, MR85394, MR47321, MR47616, MR87321, MR43002, or MR83310 are printed on a tag on the lining of the boot or the tongue of the shoe.

The safety commission says people should stop wearing the boots and shoes and return them to receive a full refund.

