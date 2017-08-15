Rebath & More: Remodeling for the Holidays

A lot of people want to remodel, but often times they don’t necessarily have a deadline to push them into action. Thanksgiving and Christmas tend to be times when people have gatherings in their homes with friends and family. No one wants to be embarrassed when their guests ask to use the bathroom, so this is often the trigger that gets people to put the wheels in motion.

What people don’t realize is how long the remodeling process could potentially take! Jon Witmer of Rebath & More was here to shed some light on the process and help you stay on schedule throughout your remodeling process.