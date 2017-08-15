Rallies of peace happening across the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rallies happening in Dauphin, Cumberland and Lancaster counties Tuesday to embrace and celebrate diversity.

This happening in response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend when a white supremacist protest turned deadly.

At noon students and staff will gather at Central Penn College to reject hate, bigotry and intolerance.

Central Penn says rallies of peace are important to reinforce embracing and celebrating diversity. The rally at Central Penn college will begin Tuesday at noon in the quad. In addition to a moment of silence the rally will include speeches from students and staff.

Also happening Tuesday the YWCA in Lancaster holding a community discussion on healing from hate and terrorism.

That will be at the YWCA Lancaster from 6pm-7pm.

The First Church of God in Middletown also holding a candlelight vigil. That rally to promote love with music & prayer begins at 8pm.