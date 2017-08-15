Rallies of peace happening across the Midstate

By Published: Updated:
A makeshift memorial of flowers and a photo of victim, Heather Heyer, sits in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rallies happening in Dauphin, Cumberland and Lancaster counties Tuesday to embrace and celebrate diversity.

This happening in response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend when a white supremacist protest turned deadly.

At noon students and staff will gather at Central Penn College  to reject hate, bigotry and intolerance.

Central Penn says rallies of peace are important to reinforce embracing and celebrating diversity. The rally at Central Penn college will begin Tuesday at noon in the quad. In addition to a moment of silence the rally will include speeches from students and staff.

Also happening Tuesday the YWCA in Lancaster holding a community discussion on healing from hate and terrorism.
That will be at the YWCA Lancaster from 6pm-7pm.

The First Church of God in Middletown also holding a candlelight vigil. That rally to promote love with music & prayer begins at 8pm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s