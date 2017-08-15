Protestors leave DEP hearing over pipeline, rally outside event

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – About 100 protestors marched out of a meeting in Lancaster Monday night during a public hearing about the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline.

The Department of Environmental Protection invited comments from the public during the event at the Lancaster County Farm and Home Center.

The protestors marched outside the center to hold a rally of their own.

DEP says the pipeline builder would contribute to the effort to reduce the nitrogen oxide in the air and wanted the meeting to explain that while hearing concerns as well.

The Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline would carry natural gas extracted from Pennsylvania land to natural gas customers in other states.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.