Police searching for missing woman in Lancaster County

UPDATE: Susan Donovan has been found safe.

—

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a missing endangered person.

Susan Ann Donovan, 66, was last seen leaving her personal care facility in Lancaster Township on Aug. 12. It is believed she may be near Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Donovan is 5’1″ tall, 220 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side and a white blouse.

Police have not said why they believe Donovan is endangered. Anyone who comes in contact with her should call their local police department.