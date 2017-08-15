Police searching for missing woman in Lancaster County

Lancaster Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a missing endangered person.

Susan Ann Donovan, 66, was last seen leaving her personal care facility on August 12th. It is believed she may be near Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Donovan is 5′ 1″ , 220 lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side and a white blouse.

Police have not said why they believe Donovan is endangered.

Anyone who comes in contact with Donovan should call police.