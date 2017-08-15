Police: Man had inappropriate relationship with teen girl

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A 26-year-old York man is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl in Lancaster County.

Jonathan J. Martinez is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

New Holland police said Martinez and the girl were co-workers, and the teen told her employer she had been inappropriately touched by Martinez while on the job. Her employer then went to police.

The teen was interviewed by investigators and gave details of a physical relationship she had with Martinez between May and July, police said.

Martinez was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

