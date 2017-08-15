Pa. to have half-price sale on stuff lost, seized at airports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Jewelry, tools, sports equipment either confiscated or lost at airports will be for sale at half-price at the State Surplus Store in Harrisburg.

The sale is from Monday, Aug. 28 through Friday, Sept. 8 in the Surplus Distribution Center, at 2221 Forster Street. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Scissors, corkscrews, sunglasses and household items will also be available.

Pennsylvania receives lost and found items and belongings surrendered by airline travelers at TSA security checkpoints from several airports in the Mid-Atlantic region through its federal surplus program.

All revenue from sales goes to the state’s general fund.

If you can’t make it to the sale, you can still purchase TSA property online at www.govdeals.com. To search for listings type “PA State Surplus” in the keyword search box.