Man gets up to 10 years in prison for attempted burglary in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been sentenced by a judge in Dauphin County to time in state prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and firearms offenses.

Kevin M. Shipper, 40, will serve 5-10 years for attempted burglary in Susquehanna Township last year.

Shipper was accused of hiding in a basement stairwell at a home in the 100 block of Penrose Street when police responded to a suspicious person call the morning of Sept. 10. He was found in possession of a burglar kit and a stolen handgun, according to police.

On the eve of jury selection in his case, Shipper pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, illegal firearm possession offenses, receiving a stolen firearm and loitering and prowling at nighttime.

