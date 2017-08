A local firefighter has made it to the final round in a contest to see who makes the best firehouse chili in the country.

Andrew Dresher of Union Deposit Fire Company 47 is one of three finalist.

The winner will take home $10,000 for their Fire Station and Hormel will donate money to the Fallen Fiirefighters Foundation.

The final cook-off will happen August 23rd at the New York City Fire Museum.