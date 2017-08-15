Lawmaker calls for ban on sale, possession of card skimmers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker has a new plan to fight thieves who steal banking information from credit and debit cards.

Rep. Kristin Hill (R-York) has introduced legislation that would make it illegal to buy, have, or use a skimming device.

“Possessing a skimmer is not against the law, even though that device is only used to defraud people,” Hill said.

Thieves use skimmers at gas station pumps and ATMs. Police say it’s easy and legal to buy the devices online.

“If a local law enforcement officer makes a routine vehicle stop and a person has a skimming device, it’s not illegal for them to possess it,” Hill said.

“The law enforcement officer has to actually see that individual in the process of defrauding people with that device in order to take into his possession,” she said. “That’s not effective.”

Hill plans to introduce the bill when lawmakers reconvene in the fall. She says in 2014, 32-million Americans were victims of skimming.

“And while there is not a direct impact to that specific consumer because the banks do not hold them liable for the charges that are made on those credit cards, overall, we’re all paying for that fraud,” she said.

—

PNC Bank has the following tips to avoid card scamming:

Most devices are disguised to look like a normal part of the ATM. Skimming devices can:

Be disguised as boxes or holders for ATM envelopes or brochures.

Be placed over or inside the card / receipt / cash / check slots to capture card numbers and PINs.

Have a warning sign or label to make them look more authentic.

Often be easily moved from one ATM to another.

It’s a good idea to visually inspect the ATM before using it. If something looks odd, don’t use it and call your bank.

Generally, skimming requires the ability to read a card and capture a PIN, so it’s important to shield the keypad with your hand when entering a PIN.