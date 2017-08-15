Lawmaker, attorney enter pleas in gambling ring case

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker accused of using his political influence to benefit an illegal gambling ring has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts in the case.

Democratic state Rep. Marc Gergely entered pleas Tuesday in Allegheny County to conspiracy and an illegal campaign contribution. Felony counts in the case were withdrawn. The seven-term lawmaker, who remains in office, is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 6.

Attorney Louis Caputo also pleaded guilty Tuesday to a criminal solicitation charge in the same case. He was sentenced to five years’ probation.

The two were accused of aiding Ronald “Porky” Melocchi in an illegal video gambling operation that had some 335 machines at 70 restaurants, bars, bowling alleys and other locations in the Monongahela River valley near Pittsburgh. Melocchi is serving 10 years’ probation.