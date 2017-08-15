Lancaster man gets prison for heroin deals caught on camera

By Published:
Stanley Elam (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years in prison for heroin sales that were recorded by surveillance cameras.

Stanley Elam, 57, was ordered to serve 3.75 to 15 years for dealing heroin on East Filbert, Beaver, and Lafayette streets. in January and February 2016, the district attorney’s office said.

Elam was convicted in May of three felony counts related to the drug sales recorded by Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras.

Prosecutors told the judge that Elam’s heroin dealing contributed to the national opioid epidemic. Lancaster County Judge James Cullen agreed and noted Elam’s criminal past when he ordered the sentence.

