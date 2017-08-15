East Pennsboro schools to open on time

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro schools will open as scheduled in less than two weeks.

The district said additional air quality tests show mold spore counts have returned to acceptable levels in all but one classroom at West Creek Hills Elementary. That classroom will remain closed until experts determine the cause.

Test results last week indicated a high number of mold spores at West Creek Hills, East Pennsboro Elementary, and the high school. The schools were retested after work to resolve the problem.

Mold issues delayed the start of classes last year.

The district’s first day of school is Aug. 21.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.