Drunk, naked driver pointed gun, made threats at truck stop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Virginia truck driver hurled racial insults, damaged his company vehicle, and made threats to kill people at a Dauphin County truck stop, police said.

Craig Troccia, 54, of Roanoke, was arrested on 32 counts — including felony charges of ethnic intimidation, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats — following the incident Monday afternoon in the Flying J parking lot in the 7800 block of Linglestown Road, in West Hanover Township.

State police in Harrisburg said Troccia was drunk and naked inside his truck when he smashed the windshield and poured a cup filled with urine on the interior, causing about $1,500 in damage.

Troccia exposed his genitals to the public, pointed a gun at two people, and he told one of the men he would “kill him and everyone else at the Flying J,” police wrote in a news release.

When troopers took him into custody, Troccia threatened to kill the men for calling police. He also made several threats to the troopers while slamming his head and body about the patrol vehicle, police said.

Troccia was arraigned on the charges and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.

