Doctors: Eclipse watchers may realize eye damage too late

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Optometrists say you may be able to look at a solar eclipse for a second or two and be okay, but most people will be tempted to look longer.

You won’t realize the damage you’re doing until a few hours later.

“The problem is the cumulative damage,” said Robert Stegura, an optometrist for Premier Eye Care Group. “You could probably glimpse and not do permanent damage, but once you see it, you’re going to want to look at it. It’s not like when you look at the sun, you quickly look away. You’ll look at the eclipse and feel that it’ll be fine but not realize the damage that’s occurring.”

Looking directly at the eclipse can damage your retinas and cause permanent blind spots.

“It’s similar to when you go out in the sun and get a sunburn,” Stegura said. “You won’t notice the sunburn happening until after the fact. People can view the solar eclipse and feel things are perfectly fine with their eyes and with their vision, but afterwards, two hours later, they’ll start to feel pain.”

Regular sunglasses aren’t enough. You’ll need solar glasses that have ISO 12312-2 printed on the side or a solar viewer.

The American Astronomical Society has a list of manufacturers and authorized dealers of eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers verified to be compliant with international safety standards on its website.

The eclipse on Aug. 21 will be viewable in central Pennsylvania between approximately 1-4 p.m.

—

Online: How to View the 2017 Solar Eclipse Safely