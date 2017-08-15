Dauphin County connects overdose survivors to treatment with ‘warm handoff’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Overdose survivors in Dauphin County will now have direct access to treatment for addiction.

Tuesday at Harrisburg Hospital, state and county leaders introduced the warm handoff process.

“We call it a warm handoff because our case workers are handing off overdose victims from immediate medical treatment to recovery programs,” said Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick.

In Dauphin County, it’s now a requirement for case worker to respond within 30 minutes of an overdose victim getting admitted to a hospital.

The Dauphin County Department of Drug and Alcohol has hired two full-time case managers to respond 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to overdose cases at hospitals throughout the county. .

“Since we’ve began, our case workers have done over a hundred sixteen assessments and 50 overdose victims have agreed to seek treatment,” said Hartwick.

“While saving someone’s life from an overdose death is absolutely the first step, it cannot be the only step,” said Jennifer Smith, Acting Secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

In 2016, more than 4,600 people died in Pennsylvania from a drug overdose. Eighty four of those deaths occurred in Dauphin County.

Whether or not an overdose victim wants help with recovery, leaders says the warm hand off process plants a seed.

“We have given them that little tiny spark,” said Smith. “That perhaps one day they’ll say, I remember that discussion I had and I think I’m ready. I think I’m ready for treatment.”

Dauphin, York and Lancaster are the only counties in the Midstate to have put in place a warm handoff process.

