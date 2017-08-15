Cyclist injured in hit and run still recovering

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – More than three weeks have passed since a hit and run incident in South Londonderry Township, where a driver swerved in order to hit four bicyclists.

The incident happened in the 8000 block of Colebrook Road, as the four men were on a 45 mile bike run.

One of the cyclists, Tom Bay, is still in the hospital. Friends say he suffered a crushed pelvis, which required hours of surgery. His recovery has been riddled with complications, such as pneumonia and blood clots, which led to open heart surgery.

“So, basically, as a result of his injuries, he’s had to have open heart surgery. It’s turned now into a little bit of pneumonia. So, Tom’s not doing well. But, he’s getting a little better and taking small steps,” said Richard Norford, a member of Bicycle South Central PA. “His physical condition will probably help in his road to recovery. We don’t know. It’s such a heinous act, of knocking this man down on his bicycle. He was bothering no one.”

South Londonderry Township Police have not yet made an arrest in the case.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a late 1990s or early 2000s model Dodge Durango. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

