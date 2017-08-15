Cumberland dispatcher delivers again

By Published:
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners recognized Kent Mohler, a County dispatcher, for his quick thinking and assistance, which resulted in the birth of a baby boy. Pictured from left are Commissioner Gary Eichelberger, Commissioner Vince DiFilippo, Mohler, John Quirk, 911 operations manager and Commissioner Jim Hertzler. (Cumberland County Commissioners)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) –  A Cumberland County police dispatcher is making a name for himself as he adds to the county’s population.

Dispatcher Kent Mohler was honored by county commissioners Monday for assisting with the birth of a baby boy on July 1.

Mohler took a 911 call from an East Pennsboro woman in labor.  With EMS in route, Mohler provided directions that helped the woman deliver her son at home. The ambulance then took the baby and new mom to Harrisburg Hospital.

Mohler was presented with a “stork” pin for his dispatch assistance. It’s the third time Mohler has received recognition for helping to bring a newborn into the world.

His name will again be added to the Stock Club plaque in the county’s department of public safety.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s