Cumberland dispatcher delivers again

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County police dispatcher is making a name for himself as he adds to the county’s population.

Dispatcher Kent Mohler was honored by county commissioners Monday for assisting with the birth of a baby boy on July 1.

Mohler took a 911 call from an East Pennsboro woman in labor. With EMS in route, Mohler provided directions that helped the woman deliver her son at home. The ambulance then took the baby and new mom to Harrisburg Hospital.

Mohler was presented with a “stork” pin for his dispatch assistance. It’s the third time Mohler has received recognition for helping to bring a newborn into the world.

His name will again be added to the Stock Club plaque in the county’s department of public safety.

