Clouds, some showers early, peeks of sun later today

An east flow from the Atlantic Ocean and a nearby stationary front will keep the clouds and spotty showers around this morning with some clearing late in the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s once again thanks to the cloud cover. It will be another humid day though. This evening should be pleasant with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 60s. When skies finally clear on Wednesday, the heat and humidity makes a strong comeback with highs in the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow should stay dry and any storm threat appears very low.

Thursday continues warm and humid with a chance for a late day or early night thunderstorm. Better chances for showers and a thunderstorm will be Friday when a cold front pushes through the area. The front should exit before the weekend, but Saturday could start off with low clouds and fog with clearing later in the day. The rest of the upcoming weekend remains dry and pleasant. At this point, the weather for Monday looks pleasant enough for solar eclipse viewing. Skies will be partly cloudy and it will be a close call whether visibility for the eclipse will be good or not. The eclipse peaks at 2:38pm so let’s hope for a clear afternoon. There’s plenty of time left to tweak the forecast so stay tuned!