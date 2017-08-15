Chambersburg schools to close for eclipse

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Students in the Chambersburg Area School District will get a three-day weekend because of the solar eclipse.

All schools will be closed Monday.

In a statement on its website, the district said it wanted to assure students “do not experience any negative effect by looking directly at the eclipse”

The peak of the eclipse is expected to occur around 2:40 p.m., just before secondary school students would be dismissed.

The makeup day is Jan. 2.

Classes in the district begin Thursday, Aug 17.

