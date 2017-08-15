Central Penn rallies against racism, bigotry

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of students, faculty and community members gathered in the Central Penn College quad in solidarity with the victims of violent protests in Charlottesville.

“Many of us were shocked to turn on the TV this weekend and see white supremacists in their many forms; with swords, torches, brass knuckles,” one speaker said.

Dr. Melissa Wehler, the School of Humanities and Sciences dean, called upon the similarities–students with signs and ideas on how to change national rhetoric.

“It was a young woman, a paralegal who was killed,” Wehler said, “not unlike our paralegal students.”

The scene was an ode to the tragedy in Charlottesville to the tune of Central Penn’s own student body.

“We must stand against and resist any form of violence and hate in our communities,” said Michael Ademola, a leader of the Student Multicultural Advisory Board.

Khamal Moore, a self-proclaimed outspoken voice on campus, says central Pennsylvania is not immune to the sentiments and images broadcast from Charlottesville.

“I walk past a lot of Confederate flag houses,” Moore said. “I get a lot of dirty stares and a lot of dirty looks and it’s tough, so I feel like I have to talk and I have to keep doing stuff because if I don’t, who will?”

Romeo Azondekon, the college’s chief diversity officer, organized the solidarity rally as a teachable moment.

“We create these type of forums and dialogue and discussions to commune together, to openly discuss and be transparent,” he said.

The rally’s theme was the rejection of hate, bigotry and intolerance.

“What I say to you: resist!” screamed a voice from the podium.

Yet, the general tone was uplifting; a desire to change the narrative.

“If you see someone acting or behaving in a way that is unacceptable, use that beautiful voice of yours and reject it,” Whalen said.

It ended with a group gathering and chant: “We are Central Penn Knights and what do we do? Resist!”