Bicentennial celebration in Elizabethville runs through Saturday

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethville is celebrating its 200th anniversary all week with fun activities for the whole family.

There are free concerts, kids activities and even a concert Saturday featuring Lee Greenwood.

Festivities are being held at Elizabethville Veteran’s Park.

Tuesday night there was a pet contest with dogs, cats and even horses taking part. ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett was a judge.

For more information, visit elizabethville2017.org.

