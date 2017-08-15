Baby rattles recalled for choking hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – BRIO has recalled soft hammer baby rattle toys with wooden rings that can crack and pose a choking hazard.

The company has received seven reports of the wooden ring cracking but has not been notified of any injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The toys have a wooden handle with a white plastic teething ring at one end and a red, yellow, white and green hammer head at the other end. BRIO is stamped on the hammer head.

The rattles were sold from March 2015 through June 2017 for about $13.

Safety investigators said consumers should stop using the recalled rattles and contact BRIO for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a replacement product of similar value.