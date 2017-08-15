2 Seconds or Less: Uniting Communities Through Sustainable Gardening

2 Seconds Or Less is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located right in the heart of Lancaster City, Pennsylvania. 2SOL has a two-fold mission. The first is to break cycles of poverty through the creation of educational gardens at schools in Zimbabwe. And second, to give U.S. students opportunities for global engagement that unifies and builds bridges between cultures, as well as grows their capacity for empathetic and intentional leadership through Student Vision Trips abroad.

“We hope to spread the word about the opportunities we are providing students in our own backyard, as well as raise support for the upcoming Extra Give for what we are doing in Zimbabwe,” tells Christie Hiembach along with Kelsey Hare, founders.

You can learn more about the organization or get involved online at http://www.2secondsorless.org/