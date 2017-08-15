2 children found in filthy apartment after woman’s apparent overdose

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was arrested after she apparently overdosed in an apartment so filthy that it was unfit for her two young children, police said.

Ebony Frederick, 33, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Lancaster police said they were called to the apartment in the 100 block of East King Street on Aug. 7 to assist EMS with a sick person call. Frederick was unresponsive and the officers discovered the medical issue was an apparent overdose.

The efficiency apartment was unfit for human habitation. The floor was covered in bodily fluids, feces and vomit, and soiled diapers were on a bed and in dresser drawers, police said in a news release.

The children, ages 3 and 10 months, were unattended in a bathtub that had been filled with enough water to pose a threat to them, and both showed physical signs of neglect, police said. The children were taken into protective custody.

Once Frederick was medically cleared, she was arraigned on the charges and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $20,000 bail.

